L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: The Creators of SwipeEXPAND
Seth NeJame

L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: The Creators of Swipe

LA Weekly | April 16, 2019 | 3:16pm
AA

Mike Harrigan, creator of the new show Swipe, and actor Eddie McGree join L.A. Weekly publisher Brian Calle to talk about dating in the digital age and their new show.

Swipe centers around characters who are dating online in Southern California. It rides the wave of comic inevitability that happens to all of us when dating.

Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.

