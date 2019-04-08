 


4
Mario GuzmanEXPAND
Mario Guzman
Courtesy Sherbinskis

L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: Sherbinskis Founder Mario Guzman and The Dingo

LA Weekly | April 8, 2019 | 1:22pm
This week, L.A. Weekly CEO and publisher Brian Calle talks to former snowboarding pro The Dingo and to Mario Guzman, founder of Sherbinskis, a premium cannabis lifestyle brand.

They talk about The Dingo’s experiences and successes as a pro snowboarder. They also discuss his struggles with depression and suicide, which led to the founding of Find Your Grind, a self-discovery platform building the road map for future generations of young people.

Mario Guzman goes into the evolution of cannabis in America and its role in today’s modern culture. They cover topics including federal versus state cannabis law, cannabis banking, the persistent stigma of cannabis and criminal justice reform.

Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.

