L.A. Weekly Weekly Podcast: DJ Ookay

L.A. Weekly publisher Brian Calle and co-host Sara Tariq sit down with EDM producer, DJ and singer Ookay, fresh off his first Coachella performance.
DJ Ookay talks about his inspirations, how he got his start, his “mask days” and the moment he felt he “made it.”
Brian shares his passion for Super Smash Bros., and the group talks social media drama, touring and Ookay hints at a potential new label/collective/lifestyle brand.
DJ Ookay will be performing at Exchange LA on May 31.
Listen to the podcast here or find it on iTunes here.
