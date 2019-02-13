L.A. Influencers

Los Angeles is home to the biggest and brightest tastemakers in the world and thanks to Shipt, L.A. Weekly convened some of the most interesting influencers in the City of Angels at TAO Hollywood. It was a fun-filled evening of community, conversation … and awesome eats.
Shipt, an innovative membership-based grocery marketplace app, is partnering up with next-level connectors and influencers to create a community of tastemakers that are culturally relevant to Los Angeles.
“My goal with the L.A. Weekly dinner series is to bring people together that make L.A. so unique, and allow creators, entertainers, tastemakers, influencers, artists, chefs, foodies and more the ability to interact with each other, with L.A. Weekly as the platform hosting these conversations,” explained Bear D’Egidio, the Weekly’s head of digital.
It’s also an opportunity for thought leaders and tastemakers to connect with brands relevant to them and their communities.
“In 2019, you have to be part of the communities in which you serve. That means consistently building meaningful relationships with people in our communities,” said Riley Cronin, the manager of influencer marketing for Shipt. “What makes Shipt special is our whole approach is about personal connections to our customers and our communities.”
