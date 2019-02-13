L.A. Influencers

Los Angeles is home to the biggest and brightest tastemakers in the world and thanks to Shipt, L.A. Weekly convened some of the most interesting influencers in the City of Angels at TAO Hollywood. It was a fun-filled evening of community, conversation … and awesome eats.

Shipt, an innovative membership-based grocery marketplace app, is partnering up with next-level connectors and influencers to create a community of tastemakers that are culturally relevant to Los Angeles.