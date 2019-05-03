High Tech 1.0 Brings Together Art, Cannabis and Pop Culture

Last Friday night L.A. Weekly presented the first part of its new High Tech event series. Produced by Arcane Revelry and 27CLUB, High Tech 1.0 combined hip-hop, blockchain, virtual reality and LA-based cannabis companies. It was the first of an eight-part monthly series that will run through the fall, featuring new artists, musical performances and the best L.A. has to offer of pop culture.
The event took place at Phase Two, the coworking space in which Arcane Revelry’s office sits and inspiration and support system that paved the way for the High Tech event series. It’s located in a well-known and now renovated studio in Culver City, complete with a green screen studio, creative vibes and a wealth of production resources.
Co-founder Dan Pastewka and his team carefully curated a space housing companies in media, technology and entertainment. Some of the regulars own top companies in blockchain, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, media and production. The company recently embraced ancillary cannabis companies to ensure the most progressive, creative and innovative environment possible — complete with rotating flavors of beer and kombucha on tap and a 4-person virtual reality arena.
“We thoughtfully curate our space around creative and open-minded people,” said Pastewka. “If we can support them in growing their businesses while having a little fun along the way, then we have done our job.”
L.A.-based production company Arcane Revelry developed the High Tech idea with the help of well-known VR companies and media connections at Phase Two. This came to fruition alongside Arcane Revelry’s media partnering with L.A. Weekly, and a recent collaboration with co-producers Gabriel Paxton, Will Kashkes and Alex Terraciano of 27CLUB event company.
The event began with a special screening and cast Q&A of Dope State, starring Gabriel Sunday and Adrian Grenier, in Phase Two’s massive screening area, which is known in the entertainment community for hosting exclusive film related events and premieres. Other features included live art by Rio Sirah and Mego, music performances by Krayzie Bone, DJ R-Tistic, and DJ Josh Savage, food by chefs Harold Sims and J (JRollz) and Baby J’s Burgers, and a crypto market powered by Tokes Platform, which gave away free cryptocurrency with downloaded wallet upon entry to buy autographed merchandise.
No sales of cannabis or alcohol was permitted at the event. Other sponsors included MedMen, Cultiva Law, Strains of Legends, Hemper, Accoutrements, Banana Bros, California Cannabis Coalition, Supremo Espresso Café and Anthony Young.
The kick-off event was a private, invite-only event and featured over 300 guests, including Krayzie Bone and Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Dash Radio co-host Keith G, Long Beach Dawg Crew member Yung Zeke, and the Couto Brothers, plus over 50 Instagram influencers, record executives from Interscope and Warner Bros., actors, producers, and cannabis business owners.
High Tech 2.0, the next event in the series, will take place later this month at the G-SMATT LED tech warehouse. More than 500 guests are expected to be in attendance, and the event is set to be even bigger and better than the last.
