High Tech 1.0 Brings Together Art, Cannabis and Pop Culture

Last Friday night L.A. Weekly presented the first part of its new High Tech event series. Produced by Arcane Revelry and 27CLUB, High Tech 1.0 combined hip-hop, blockchain, virtual reality and LA-based cannabis companies. It was the first of an eight-part monthly series that will run through the fall, featuring new artists, musical performances and the best L.A. has to offer of pop culture.

The event took place at Phase Two, the coworking space in which Arcane Revelry’s office sits and inspiration and support system that paved the way for the High Tech event series. It’s located in a well-known and now renovated studio in Culver City, complete with a green screen studio, creative vibes and a wealth of production resources.

Co-founder Dan Pastewka and his team carefully curated a space housing companies in media, technology and entertainment. Some of the regulars own top companies in blockchain, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, media and production. The company recently embraced ancillary cannabis companies to ensure the most progressive, creative and innovative environment possible — complete with rotating flavors of beer and kombucha on tap and a 4-person virtual reality arena.