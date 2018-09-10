Getting Schooled in Pot

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s and '90s, the extent of our education about cannabis was through programs like DARE or high school health ("don't do drugs, kids"). But with the cannabis industry expanding faster than our DARE officers would have predicted, an entire sector of the workforce needs an updated education on pot — after all, among other things, the Green Rush means job creation.

California is already leading the nation in weed hires: In 2017, the state had 38,233 people directly employed in the cannabis space, with another 18,165 in auxiliary fields, according to BDS Analytics market research. By 2021, BDS predicts that nearly 100,000 Californians will work in the cannabis industry, while nationally almost 300,000 will.

So whether you're looking to break into the cannabis space or you already work in cannabis and want to touch up your knowledge base, Green Flower is taking you to weed school. Virtually, that is.