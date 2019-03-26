Filmmaker Rémi Kessler Promotes Advocates Against Homelessness

In October 2018, director Rémi Kessler released his documentary film, The Advocates, a sweeping look at the history and causes of Los Angeles’ current homeless crisis, told from the perspective of the advocates and volunteers who work tirelessly to create better lives for their clients experiencing homelessness. This week, The Advocates will be playing as part of the Independent Visions film series, brought to L.A. audiences by L.A. Weekly in association with Cinema Libre Studio. Here, director Kessler provides a brief account of his opinions on the current state of homelessness in L.A., in anticipation of the much broader conversation he creates in his film.

Three years ago, when I started the production of The Advocates, I felt that communities everywhere were struggling to find real solutions to the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in their neighborhoods. Every day there was an article in a newspaper, a discussion on public radio, a mention in a news clip, a grassroots organization feeding people… From Skid Row to the Palisades to the Westside, communities throughout the city felt they had to do something, it was like the beginning of a groundswell.

It grew into the passage of Measure HHH in November 2016 and Proposition H in March 2017. Their passage was a game-changer. Everybody was proud to be an Angeleno at that moment, and eager to work together with a commitment to creating opportunities for affordable housing and increasing the housing stock across L.A. County. The city instated the “Linkage Fee,” which collected millions of dollars a year for affordable housing from developers building luxury housing. Plans were being made to spend the incoming funds. The task, for a moment, seemed doable.