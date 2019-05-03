Dispensary, Street Artist Ascend to Higher Consciousness with New Mural

On the eve of 4/20 street artist James Haunt set out for Venice Boulevard on one of his most ambitious projects yet: to complete an entire mural in one day. By nightfall the skyward-looking pink and blue visage of a woman, Fantasma, graced the exterior of The Pottery, a popular Mid-City dispensary.

"For years I've been painting this girl, and she's been this recurring theme in my artwork," Haunt told L.A. Weekly. For this particular mural Fantasma's gaze to the sky is "about looking above and ascending to this higher level of consciousness."

The installation perhaps represents the culmination of an artistic journey for Haunt, an L.A. native who got his start on the street walls and alleyways of Southern California. After navigating his way through the gritty world of graffiti culture — and a few run-ins with the law for his "beautification efforts" — he's managed to transcend the negative stigmas of street art and began to garner positive attention from companies, city officials and even the Los Angeles Police Department.