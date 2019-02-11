CBD or THC — Which Works Best for You?

This is sponsored content provided by Meds Biotech.

CBD and THC are the two best-known chemical compounds derived from the cannabis plant. While the general differences are understood by the mainstream public — THC causes a psychotropic high and CBD doesn’t — not many people understand what makes each cannabinoid unique. Recently, top-tier hemp extraction company and CBD manufacturer Diamond CBD began a national education campaign to break down each into more simplistic terms.

Diamond CBD is showing people the differences, properties and benefits of both CBD and THC so that they can make an informed decision on which one will work best for them.

THC vs. CBD

Ever been handed a joint and, after taking a nice smooth toke, been elevated into an altered reality? Many of us have, but have we ever really thought about why marijuana makes us feel this way? Well, the answer lies within its components.

Marijuana refers to the dried leaves, stems, seeds and flowers taken from the cannabis sativa plant. The cannabis plant contains the mind-altering psychoactive chemical most commonly known as THC, which gives us that euphoric “high” feeling when smoked or ingested. Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States and Canada, and its use has reached all ages, primarily those between 18 and 25.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the two primary cannabinoids that occur naturally in the cannabis plant, and the two compounds contain natural healing properties that have been proven to work significantly in reducing the symptoms of common ailments. People from all walks of life use THC or CBD to help reduce stress, anxiety, depression and nausea, stimulate appetite and even decrease their overall level of chronic physical pain.

Which Is Better? THC or CBD?

Despite the fact that THC produces a mind-altering effect while CBD does not, THC is an controlled substance and possession of marijuana can result in a whole lot of trouble. CBD has all of the same healing properties as THC from a medicinal standpoint without the added trouble. CBD is legal in all 50 states and is widely known to potentially alleviate common ailments such as chronic physical pain, stress, anxiety, fatigue, nausea, inflammation, depression, insomnia and so much more.

For those in search of an alternative, more natural remedy to ease their chronic pain or whatever undesirable symptoms they may be suffering from, CBD can work wonders beyond their wildest imagination. Just a simple drop of some Diamond CBD Oil Tincture applied under the tongue can significantly reduce one’s overall stress levels, fatigue, restlessness, poor appetite and anxiety.

Both CBD and THC interact with the cannabinoid receptors in our bodies and brain, but they differ dramatically in their effects. For example, THC is a psychoactive compound, so whenever we take a puff off of a joint, hit the blunt, vape our THC vaporizers or eat an edible, we experience a pleasurable high that can alter our reality. This feeling, of course, is hugely popular for those who enjoy being high. You wanna have a life-changing epiphany? Smoke a joint and see what you come up with!

CBD, on the other hand, is non-psychoactive, which means that it will not make the user high, no matter how much CBD is smoked or ingested. Because of this aspect, CBD appears more frequently than THC in most dietary and natural supplements.

So to break things down in the simplest of terms, CBD is a better option if you want to improve your general health and wellness. You can purchase any number of awesome new Diamond CBD products and vaporizers on the Diamond CBD website, where you can browse through a wide range of products and experience the diamond standard of quality.

Legalize It, Dude…

The legalization of marijuana for medical use or recreational use in a growing number of U.S. states has shed a different light on marijuana, as more and more states are legalizing marijuana use for medicinal purposes.

CBD, however, is perfectly legal and people can enjoy CBD anytime, anywhere. Most commonly, CBD oil is used as a tincture in which the user uses a dropper to place a dose underneath the tongue for quick absorption into the bloodstream. Also, since vaping has become so popular, CBD oil can be smoked through a vaporizer, of which are available in different levels of strength and tasty flavors. The Diamond CBD Daily Boost CBD Oil Pineapple Express Flavor, for example, that contains 1,500 mg of CBD oil and gives you a tasty, refreshing pineapple flavor to excite the taste buds and keep you chill throughout the day.

Why Choose CBD Over THC?

Many people resort to CBD for a more natural pain relief method. This has also helped dramatically in the opioid epidemic currently plaguing Americans. Everyone is so quick to take a pill to relieve their pain when there is a whole raft of evidentiary support surrounding the use of CBD to relieve chronic pain.

Many experts consider CBD to be more suitable as a natural pain-relief method for the human body than any other narcotic or synthetic pharmaceuticals available in the market today. Sure, these drugs work great for easing the pain, but they also cause so many people to become physically dependent and addicted that it just doesn’t seem worth it.

Who wants to go through that terrible physical withdrawal when you run out of your supply? This is certainly not what the doctor ordered. With all of that being said, let’s take a closer look as to what the doctor did order and why he ordered them just for you!

Take Your Medicine!

There are many reasons why people choose to smoke marijuana or take CBD oil. It could be to reduce their overall stress levels, decrease anxiety, lower depression, treat their chronic pain, stimulate appetite, reduce inflammation or just to feel good, man! Whatever your reasons for using these compounds, your reasoning may certainly be justified given the many natural healing properties naturally produced by the THC and CBD extracts.

The human body can metabolize these natural chemicals more efficiently than synthetic compounds, in the same way that it can digest natural foods better than processed ones. The human body has to work much harder to break down the nutrients in chemically engineered and modified foods because we simply were not meant to ingest them. Ever wonder why you have a huge stomach ache or indigestion after eating certain foods that you probably shouldn’t be eating in the first place? Well, this is why. So put down the mystery meat burrito and pick up an apple!

Synthetic drugs, along with processed food, can create by-products or contain harmful chemicals and toxins, which can lead to a severe strain on the liver and kidneys. Some cannabis strains provide many health benefits to combat these symptoms, such as antioxidant, pain-suppressant, antidepressant, anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects that can prevent or reverse these issues.

Many THC and CBD users strongly support their pain-relieving properties in anecdotal reports. However, it’s crucial to understand the differences between these two natural compounds because they suit different conditions and have different mind-altering effects.

Hopefully now you can make an informed decision about whether it’s better to use a high-THC or high-CBD strain for your alternative healing therapy method, given their different properties. If you enjoy the euphoric sensation of THC to relieve your common ailments, then THC is certainly the remedy that would work best for you. If you don’t want to get high but desire that relaxed, chilled-out feeling associated with CBD while receiving all of the wonderful healing qualities that the compound produces, then CBD is your answer.

Everyone is different and unique. So knowing how these compounds affect you will help you to choose which one to use based on how you feel now versus how you would like to feel later. With that, you also can pick an option as to how to use your THC or CBD to absorb the healing components more effectively.

You can eat a THC- or CBD-infused edible, puff on a marijuana cigarette, vape it out on a vaporizer, drop some CBD oil under your tongue or rub some soothing CBD cream on your skin. There are tons of ways to incorporate THC or CBD into your everyday routine, so why not get creative? It’s your body. It’s your mind. Make a remedy change part of your lifestyle today to make for a better tomorrow with Diamond CBD.

To learn more about the major differences between THC and CBD, check out the “I am THC — I am CBD” campaign that breaks down the differences, effects and benefits of these two awesome compounds for you into a fun video. There’s always room to improve upon your health and wellness, so have fun with it!