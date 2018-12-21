CBD Oil Can Benefit Man's Best Friend, Too

This is sponsored content provided by Diamond CBD.

Everyone knows that a dog is a man’s best friend. They’re there for you when you need them most. They’re always happy when you come home from a long day’s work and sad to see you leave. But why not have another best friend that you and your dog can both benefit from? CBD has many highly beneficial healing properties that you and your best friend can enjoy.

CBD is a natural cannabinoid that provides a plethora of health and wellness benefits to help you combat stress, ease anxiety and fight chronic pain. Now, thanks to MediPets, your dog can experience all of the benefits provided by CBD with its safe and gentle, high-quality formula of CBD hemp oil. To learn more about MediPets CBD oils, check out the MediPets product store.

When it comes to your dog, you want what’s best for them. Dog owners want their pets to be healthy, happy and well-treated. Besides providing them with the best dog food for their health, treats and toys to make them happy, and constant love and attention, there may be more you could do to optimize their health and wellness. As with any pet trend, you want to know the facts about safety and health concerns. To break things down for you, we’ve listed the facts and effects of CBD and how it could be beneficial for your dog.

What is CBD?

Derived from the hemp plant, CBD is a natural cannabinoid that provides high amounts of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids as well as concentrated levels of potassium, calcium, magnesium and zinc.

Although there isn’t much formal study on how CBD affects dogs, what we do know is that the chemical components of CBD interact with the endocannabinoid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems of humans and animals alike, which can help to maintain a healthy balance of body and mind.

What afflictions can CBD help in dogs?

Although there is no evidentiary support for how beneficial CBD oil for dogs can be, there is known scientific evidence that CBD can treat physical pain and even control seizures for dogs with epilepsy. CBD also could be used for anti-inflammatory purposes, as well as for cardiac issues, anti-nausea, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety and possibly anti-cancer benefits (although there’s no conclusive data to support this).

The AKC Canine Health Foundation is sponsoring a study through Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, that will test CBD oil treatments to help alleviate epileptic seizures in dogs. The foundation hopes this will be the first study to gain solid scientific data for this condition.

What kind of dog-friendly CBD products are on the market?

There are many CBD products for dogs available, all of which are derived from 100 percent high-quality industrial hemp and third-party-lab tested for purity and quality. With that being said, not all CBD oils are high quality, so it’s very important to know the difference. For example, you want to make sure that the CBD is organic, so that it does not contain unwanted pesticides, additives, solvents, fungicides, herbicides or heavy metals. Many non-organic CBD products contain these toxic substances, and they could prove harmful to your dog if consumed.

Bargain shopping is a universal commonality for the consumer. However, when it comes to your health and the health of your pet, paying for quality is a must when shopping for your dog’s healthcare supplements.

Getting the analysis of all of the components included in the mix is also of paramount importance. CBD does not contain THC, so your dog won’t get high, though there are some CBD products that contain trace amounts of THC. Be aware of this, as you don’t want your best friend to be stoned all day long.

It’s also smart to start with a tincture. CBD oil tinctures are one of the best ways to administer CBD to your dog, as it quickly absorbs into the bloodstream and it’s easy to use for all pet owners. Simply drop the oil on your dog’s nose for quick and easy absorption. MediPets has all the products your dog will love, starting from the 25mg MediPets CBD Oil Tinctures for small dogs, all the way up to the 100mg MediPets CBD Oil Tinctures for large dogs. There are also lots of awesome CBD products for cats to enjoy. The MediPets CBD Oil Spray delivers 100mg of CBD and helps to decrease stress and anxiety in dogs and cats.

Along with the popular oil tinctures, MediPets offers tons of tasty dog and cat treats containing top-quality CBD extract to keep your pets happy and healthy. Some of these dog treats include MediPets CBD Cheese Wraps, MediPets CBD Meaty Steak Treats and MediPets CBD Jerky Dog Treats. These dog treats deliver a tasty and savory way to enjoy all the natural benefits CBD offers while giving your dog something delicious.

The CBD trend is making waves all across the board in the health and wellness scene. Renowned veterinarian Dr. Klein commented on the increased interest in CBD and how it can significantly alleviate many common ailments found in dogs. “We are likely to see continued interest in CBD and an increase in research about its uses and efficacy in the coming years,” he says.



In the last five years, CBD has become the go-to ingredient as a natural alternative for treating common pain, stress, fatigue and anxiety. Many people have experienced its healing properties firsthand, and many more continue to take advantage of its benefits to treat tons of issues. Because CBD is non-psychoactive, it does not get the user high. So you never have to worry about failing a drug test, for you or your dog.

Spread the love and joy of Christmas this year by giving your dog something special, like a CBD-infused dog treat that not only tastes yummy but also delivers the perfect CBD dose to help your dog feel relaxed and calm. It’s important to treat your dog with the utmost level of care, and what says more about how much you care than giving them the gift of optimized health and wellness?

