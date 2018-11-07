Blue Wave Wins for Newsom, Feinstein; Dems Take House

Updated throughout Wednesday, Nov. 7, 3:30 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting, although a few races remain undecided as counting of provisional and absentee votes continues.



The much-publicized blue wave wasn't quite as devastating for the president as we had hoped it would be, but the Democrats were able to take back the House on Tuesday, with the GOP holding on to the Senate.

Gavin Newsom, as was widely expected, was elected governor of California. Newsom posted on social media, "It's official: Tonight, the voters of California elected me as their next governor. I am so, so grateful. Millions of votes are still being counted, and millions of voices will be heard. But one thing's for sure: Tonight, America’s biggest state is making America’s biggest statement. We are saying — loudly and unmistakably — that it’s time to roll credits on the politics of chaos and cruelty. Now is the time for decency, for optimism, for facts, for trust, and for truth. Because this is no longer just a state of resistance — this is a state of results. Let's get to work."