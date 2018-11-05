Bear Degidio Joins L.A. Weekly as Director of Digital

L.A. Weekly has tapped Bear Degidio as its new director of digital. Degidio will be responsible for building out a hub for video content creation that will live on LAWeekly.com, IrvineWeekly.com, social media sites and other platforms. He also will oversee the management of influencer relationships, programming and related product lines.

The company aims to create new video programming not previously developed or offered by L.A. Weekly, including YouTube exclusive content and the buildout of a robust Influencer network.

“We are very happy to be partnering with Bear on these exciting new projects,” said Brian Calle, CEO and publisher of both L.A. Weekly and Irvine Weekly. “New, innovative forms of digital content are exactly what we need to grow our audience and cement ourselves as a forward-looking media company.”

“Taking a new approach to original digital content creation that allows the creators to flourish and tell their story, their way, is the foundation of what we are trying to achieve,” Degidio said. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with L.A. Weekly on this amazing project.”

The buildout of L.A. Weekly’s new influencer network and video programming comes at a time when the company is simultaneously in development of a new line of podcasts, the recent launch of Irvine Weekly and preparation for the announcement of a new series of event partnerships for 2019.