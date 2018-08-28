Amy Margolis Makes It Her Business to Assist Female Weed Entrepreneurs

Women may occupy a larger chunk of executive positions in the cannabis space than in other industries, but they're still far from leading the majority of marijuana or auxiliary businesses. In an effort to solve the problem of gender equality in the cannabis space, Amy Margolis, a former criminal defense attorney and founder of the Oregon Cannabis Association, has embarked on a multipronged enterprise to support women in weed.

To provide tools, mentoring, training and access to funding that female entrepreneurs need to ensure success in the cannabis space, Margolis founded an accelerator program called the Initiative. And to offer a physical incubator for the cannabis community to convene, network, host events or co-work, she founded the Commune, a 4,000-square-foot event, office and boardroom space in Portland, Oregon, with plans to expand to Los Angeles.

With a handful of boot camps and retreats planned through the Initiative, Margolis hopes female entrepreneurs will get re-engaged in their work and feel inspired to keep up the hustle. "The accelerator itself is for existing businesses who are ready to grow," she explains, while the boot camp programs can be for veteran cannabis folk or women who are just starting to explore the space.