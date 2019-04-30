Zara Larsson Preps For Ed Sheeran Tour With Fonda Set

She’s still only 21, but it feels like Swedish dance-pop singer/songwriter Zara Larsson has been around forever due to the fact that she first found fame at the age of 10 thanks to Swedish TV singing competition Talang (kinda like the Swedish version of America’s Got Talent). So she’s been fortunate/unfortunate enough to grow up in the public eye. Her first two albums — 2014’s 1 and 2017’s So Good — were both released while she was still in her teens but the “Ruin My Life” single (released last year) and the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” follow up (released last month) display a more mature, exciting sound. She performs at the Fonda this week so we chatted...



L.A. WEEKLY: How do you think you've grown and evolved as an artist between the "So Good" album and your new material?

ZARA LARSSON: I am much smarter and wiser than I was. I’m not a teenager anymore – I’ve been through so much including feeling my first heartbreak. As for the sound, the culture has evolved so much so it’s going to be different. I try not to overthink it too much, though.

How was the experience of working with The Struts on "Don't Worry Bout Me?" What did they bring to the song?

I love them so much, they are so cool. They are really fresh and easy to write with. It’s so vital to me to be comfortable with the people I write with and have the right vibe, so it was a perfect fit.

Do you enjoy coming to L.A.? Any good memories?

So many great memories! Usually when I’m in L.A. I am working, writing or recording, and that is really fun. There’s also so much great food and the weather is always amazing.