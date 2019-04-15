What Does It Take to Be a Coachella Headliner?

Every year, people ask what it takes to headline Coachella. But there's extra focus this time due to Beyoncé's for-the-ages performances last year. In fact, when the three headliners for Coachella 2019 were announced, they seemed particularly underwhelming because of Beyoncé's incredible sets.

But that's not fair, and it's particularly cruel to Ariana Grande. Immediate comparisons between the pop star and Bey were made, but Grande is clearly her own artist treading her own path. Queen Bey is an absolutely impossible act to follow, so nobody should try. Of course, both Beyoncé and Grande have their own cultlike following — but Ariana did have a big moment recently with thank u, next, which held the No. 1 spot in global streams in countries all around the world.

Before we get to the pop star’s concluding set on Coachella Day 3, Childish Gambino gave his fans a truly unforgettable first evening on Weekend 1. Those who were upset that Kanye West wasn’t headlining were quickly comforted. Gambino’s efforts in both music and acting have catapulted him to one of the most respectable artists in the rap game, period.