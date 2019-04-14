What Are the Coolest Non-Music Things To Do At Coachella?

Have some time to kill before the next act? Overwhelmed with the six stages and need a breather? Or maybe you just need something to entertain your senses before embarking on your next adventure?
This year’s vendors do not disappoint. Whether it’s food, drinks, art, creativity, fashion, or simply creating new experiences, the festival wastes no time in providing endless options for the festival-goer to discover. Everyone on-site is fully aware of how massive Coachella is, along with the all-star crowd it attracts from different parts of the world, which means they’re definitely not putting out a mediocre product.
Case in point as I enter #MyCalvinsHouse, which is described as a multi-sensory experiential moment. Inspired by their Spring 2019 campaign which featured Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner, this space was the most fashion-forward destination of the whole fest.
As you enter the air-conditioned hot pink tent, you immediately notice the interactive go-pro photobooth in front of you, as you entertain the idea of stopping and catching a flick. The next room had a full-blown bathtub with plastic balls and the words “Calvin Klein,” giving users the (much-grabbed) opportunity to take a photo and post to IG. The clothing company also gave out a couple t-shirts with the individual’s initials weaved into the Calvin Klein logo.
Another exciting stop comes in the form of a huge three-story glass window hippo exhibit. Yes, you read that right. The extremely lit building reads “Corporate Headquarters”, an art conception about the reality of corporatism in America. Once inside, you’re able see how hippos represent the different stages, bringing a psychedelic feel to the reality of where our society stands today.
For those who are looking for some alcohol turn up, the go-to attraction was the frozen selfies named First-Ever Frozie, located in Indio Central Market. This one-of-a-kind frosé drink is personalized to each individual, with their selfie in the form of whipped foam. The two flavors available include Rosé or Sauvignon Blanc Bellini.
Or, there's the new Cupcake Wine in Cans, which is essentially portable wine in easy-to-chill cans. Have to get to the next stage in 10 minutes but still want to drink? Get that wine to go.
Another worry when it comes to Coachella is the fact that your kicks might get messed up. Have no fear, as you can stop by Jason Markk at the American Express Lounge located between the Mojave and Gobi stages. The lounge may have been exclusive to Members Only, but ladies who wanted nail art by Britney Tokyo were quickly sold.
At this point, you’re tired. You need something to get you going. The wine will put you to sleep. As you walk up to Peet’s Coffee, you discover your cold brew dreams come true. Festival-goers are offered an exclusive and unique Tap Room with endless stations to charge your phone and cooling misters.
At this moment, you can’t help but walk by the huge black structure which turns out to be the Google Pixel 3 collaboration between Childish Gambino and Google. This brighter in the dark experience is perfect for the nighttime, as you’re given a night vision camera. Going through the installation takes about five to 10 minutes, luring curious passerbyers in as many can’t help but wonder.
You can can even dance off with the “This Is America” performer using Pixel’s Playmoji pack!
