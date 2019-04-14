What Are the Coolest Non-Music Things To Do At Coachella?

Have some time to kill before the next act? Overwhelmed with the six stages and need a breather? Or maybe you just need something to entertain your senses before embarking on your next adventure?

This year’s vendors do not disappoint. Whether it’s food, drinks, art, creativity, fashion, or simply creating new experiences, the festival wastes no time in providing endless options for the festival-goer to discover. Everyone on-site is fully aware of how massive Coachella is, along with the all-star crowd it attracts from different parts of the world, which means they’re definitely not putting out a mediocre product.

Case in point as I enter #MyCalvinsHouse, which is described as a multi-sensory experiential moment. Inspired by their Spring 2019 campaign which featured Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner, this space was the most fashion-forward destination of the whole fest.