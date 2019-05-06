Vintage Trouble Among Joshua Tree Music Festival Highlights

The 17th annual spring Joshua Tree Music Festival takes place in the desert May 16-19, and as ever there's a ton to look forward to. We chatted with founder Barnett English about it all...

L.A. WEEKLY: This is the 17th festival — have you been with it since the beginning?

BARNETT ENGLISH: I have, yeah. I was camping, and I thought that the land would make a great spot for a music festival. I mentioned it to the owner and he said, “Why don’t you do it then?” So I did and here we are.

How has it grown?

Organically. By friends bringing more friends. From the first one with about 500 people, we now have 4,000 people, and we host a fall and spring event. So it’s twice a year. We get people from all over — Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and beyond.