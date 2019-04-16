Underrated P!nk Is Still Missundaztood

P!nk may just be one of the most underrated pop stars around. Sure, she's not some unknown artist forced to play tiny hole-in-the-wall venues, but the show she put on Monday night at Staples Center should put her at the level of the best pop stars in the game right now. While all the buzz and the charts are dominated by the Ariana Grandes, Taylor Swifts, Lady Gagas and Beyoncés, P!nk has continued her show-stopping, Cirque du Soleil–level performances and consistent messaging of embracing your inner freak, just as she's done for the last 19 years.

P!nk is on the second leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which first came to L.A. with two dates last May and June (P!nk is playing a second show on this leg at the Forum on Friday, April 19). Perhaps P!nk flies more under the radar because she has never fit the cookie-cutter pop star package. Even as early as her 2001 single "Don't Let Me Get Me" from her career-making album Missundaztood (the title alone is evidence of my point), she sings, "I'm tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears/She's so pretty, that just ain't me."

Indeed, her grit, spunk, take-no-prisoners attitude and androgynous look have set her apart from her contemporaries. Her set list was a great retrospective of her entire career, although her first album, Can't Take Me Home, and third album, Try This, were sadly not represented. P!nk also switched out two songs from the previous leg of her tour in favor of two new songs, the funky "Hustle" and the folky "Walk Me Home," both of which are from her upcoming new album, Hurts 2B Human, due out April 26.