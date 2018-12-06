Travis Mills From Apple Music’s Beats 1 Talks to We Are L.A.

This week in our We Are L.A. video series, we chatted with Apple Music’s Travis Mills about his new live-streaming pop culture show on Beats 1.
Mills’ show sees him compile playlists from a rich blend of genres, including R&B/soul, alternative, pop and Latin trap. Mills conducts exclusive and in-depth interviews in the form of studio, on-site or FaceTime segments.
Recent guests have included Iggy Azalea, Macy Gray, Bastille and Oliva Holt, among many others. Other Beats 1 anchors include Zane Lowe, Matt Wilkinson and Julie Adenuga.
Mills spoke to us about the hard work that goes into his show, the impressive range of guests and the fact that Zane Lowe has been mentoring him from the beginning.
Mills’ show can be heard Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at apple.co/B1_TravisLive.
