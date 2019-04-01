 


Track of the Week: Zee Will's "Seasons"EXPAND
Daniel Ramos (@spiribolt)

Shirley Ju | April 1, 2019 | 9:00am
Hailing from Fresno and now based in Los Angeles, rising MC Zee Will recently unleashed his highly anticipated new project, Strategy Guide 2, offering musical tools to help you navigate through this thing called life.

Now he’s pushing the project’s lead single “Season,” with an emotion-filled visual to match. With summer approaching, the timing couldn't be more perfect, with many people struggling to find their match in this big sea of fish (especially in L.A.).

Zee croons on the chorus, “It must be the season, because I had no reason why I’m always by your side/I don’t know what I feel inside.”

We all have that someone we are feeling, without being able to justify why. The chill, smoothed-out beat pairs perfectly as Zee spits and displays full transparency on his emotions and feelings, something we can all appreciate in this day and age of hip-hop. Do we really want to be boo’ed up, or is it just that time of year?

