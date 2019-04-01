Track of the Week: Zee Will's "Seasons"

Hailing from Fresno and now based in Los Angeles, rising MC Zee Will recently unleashed his highly anticipated new project, Strategy Guide 2, offering musical tools to help you navigate through this thing called life.

Now he’s pushing the project’s lead single “Season,” with an emotion-filled visual to match. With summer approaching, the timing couldn't be more perfect, with many people struggling to find their match in this big sea of fish (especially in L.A.).

Zee croons on the chorus, “It must be the season, because I had no reason why I’m always by your side/I don’t know what I feel inside.”