Track of the Week: Vory's "You Got It"

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, Grammy-winning recording artist Vory came to Los Angeles, where he met Boi-1da, who worked very closely with Drake. From there, Vory has penned some of music’s hottest records, such as Drake’s “Mob Ties” and “Friends” from Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Everything Is Love.

Now he’s back with the official music video for “You Got It,” which arrives ahead of his forthcoming EP titled Say. The R&B ballad not only showcases his versatility with melodies and harmonies but also paints a narrative listeners can relate and connect to. Vory sings, “She only hit me when times get rough/But what she gonna be, when she had enough? Swear that’s why I had to cut ties on her.”

The video brings to life the true meaning of unrequited love, as he channels his pain and emotion through trippy, neon visuals. Directed by Diego Andrade, the 3½-minute clip represents Vory's nocturnal lifestyle, as he pursues two females deep into the hills of the city. Peep the captivating lights overlooking Mulholland Drive at the beginning.

