Track of the Week: The Flesh Eaters' "Black Temptation"

Chris D's Flesh Eaters, the punk rock "supergroup" that also features John Doe and DJ Bonebrake of X and Dave Alvin of The Blasters among others, are back with a new album called I Used to Be Pretty. The first single, a cover of The Sonic's "Cinderella," was released in October, and now they've unleashed this new original track.
In an interview with L.A. Weekly to be published next week, Chris D told us, "I thought that we have to preserve this for posterity because we’re sounding so good, so tight, and yet it’s a different sound than we had in 1981."
He's right, too — the rockabilly-tinged punk band are on top of their game, and the various members sound like they're having a blast together on this new tune, which has a slow-burning intro but hits hard when it kicks in. Hear it here:
On tour now: flesheaters.com for info.
