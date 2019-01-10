 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Track of the Week: The Flesh Eaters' "Black Temptation"EXPAND
Courtesy of The Flesh Eaters

Track of the Week: The Flesh Eaters' "Black Temptation"

Brett Callwood | January 10, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Chris D's Flesh Eaters, the punk rock "supergroup" that also features John Doe and DJ Bonebrake of X and Dave Alvin of The Blasters among others, are back with a new album called I Used to Be Pretty. The first single, a cover of The Sonic's "Cinderella," was released in October, and now they've unleashed this new original track.

In an interview with L.A. Weekly to be published next week, Chris D told us, "I thought that we have to preserve this for posterity because we’re sounding so good, so tight, and yet it’s a different sound than we had in 1981."

Continue Reading

Related Stories

He's right, too — the rockabilly-tinged punk band are on top of their game, and the various members sound like they're having a blast together on this new tune, which has a slow-burning intro but hits hard when it kicks in. Hear it here:

On tour now: flesheaters.com for info.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: