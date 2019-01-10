Track of the Week: The Flesh Eaters' "Black Temptation"

Chris D's Flesh Eaters, the punk rock "supergroup" that also features John Doe and DJ Bonebrake of X and Dave Alvin of The Blasters among others, are back with a new album called I Used to Be Pretty. The first single, a cover of The Sonic's "Cinderella," was released in October, and now they've unleashed this new original track.

In an interview with L.A. Weekly to be published next week, Chris D told us, "I thought that we have to preserve this for posterity because we’re sounding so good, so tight, and yet it’s a different sound than we had in 1981."