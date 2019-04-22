 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Track of the Week: Tate Tucker's "Breezy"EXPAND
Paris Helena

Track of the Week: Tate Tucker's "Breezy"

Shirley Ju | April 22, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

Tate Tucker is getting us ready for summer in the most vibrant way possible. A product of the local beaches in Los Angeles, the singer-songwriter creates tunes that blend genres, unleashing ethereal textures paired with soothing melodies. Most recently, he unleashed the official music video for “Breezy,” the lead single from Shangri LA.

The four-minute clip was shot in beautiful Bali. Directed by Damien Blue, Tate is seen rocking a bucket hat and open button-up shirt as he dives deep into the culture.

Tate sings, “Swimming past my comfort zone/Not worried bout the High tide, I’m relaxed in the rip tide” — an image perfectly depicted in the scenes by the ocean. The record itself serves as an escape from reality, reminding listeners to live in the moment and soak it all in. Watch below as Tucker soaks up all that nature has to offer by visiting different waterfalls, beaches, even a monkey sanctuary!

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >