Track of the Week: Snoh Aalegra's "I Want You Around"

Hailing from Sweden, Persian singer-songwriter Snoh Aalegra exploded onto the scene with her album Feels, with standout track “Time” even capturing the attention of Drake, resulting in “Do Not Disturb” from More Life. Now, fans can rejoice as Snoh releases a brand-new single called “I Want You Around.”
The record is perfectly timed after Valentine’s Day, reminding audiences all around the world that love does exist and is cherished. The four-minute clip features A$AP Mob’s own A$AP Twelvyy, as he and Aalegra cuddle and cupcake their way around beach, ocean and even the bedroom.
She croons, “I try not to show how I feel about you/Thinkin' we should wait, but we don't really want to/I just wanna get away and sit right next to you.”
The lyrics are not only romantic but extremely relatable. Aalegra does not disappoint in delivering smooth and sultry vibes, highlighting everything you ever wanted in a relationship.
