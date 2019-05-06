 


    Herban Planet
Track Of the Week: Shae Jacobs' "How To Be Friends"EXPAND
Track Of the Week: Shae Jacobs' "How To Be Friends"

Shirley Ju | May 6, 2019 | 9:00am
Having worked behind the scenes, penning and producing hits for the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo and more, British-born recording artist Shae Jacobs unleashes his new EP, What’s Hard To Say, Pt. 1.

The project’s lead single and intro track, “How To Be Friends,” is a record that listeners can readily relate to. He croons on the chorus, “Pretend that you don’t know me, ‘cause we don’t know how to be friends. It’s better if we cut it clean, then there’s nothing that we gotta expect.”

One thing that resonates with Shae’s music is his honesty and vulnerability. Not only does the music serve as his own therapy, but it's an outlet for anyone who’s willing to listen. We all have people in our lives that we have problems with, whether it’s family, acquaintances, co-workers or even a lover.

Jacob’s smooth and sultry vibes drives the point home while allowing audiences to sulk and process.

