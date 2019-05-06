Track Of the Week: Shae Jacobs' "How To Be Friends"

Having worked behind the scenes, penning and producing hits for the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo and more, British-born recording artist Shae Jacobs unleashes his new EP, What’s Hard To Say, Pt. 1.

The project’s lead single and intro track, “How To Be Friends,” is a record that listeners can readily relate to. He croons on the chorus, “Pretend that you don’t know me, ‘cause we don’t know how to be friends. It’s better if we cut it clean, then there’s nothing that we gotta expect.”

One thing that resonates with Shae’s music is his honesty and vulnerability. Not only does the music serve as his own therapy, but it's an outlet for anyone who’s willing to listen. We all have people in our lives that we have problems with, whether it’s family, acquaintances, co-workers or even a lover.