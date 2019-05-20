 


    Herban Planet
Track of the Week: Seth Hirsch's "Bayonetta"
Matt Doheny

Track of the Week: Seth Hirsch's "Bayonetta"

Shirley Ju | May 20, 2019 | 6:00am
Los Angeles-based rapper and producer Seth Hirsch gained national attention after appearing on Mac Miller’s first posthumous single, “Say Goodbye.” Having gone through his own struggles, growing up in a broken home surrounded by drugs, music has proven to be his safekeeping.

Just last month, Hirsch unleashed his first single titled “Bayonetta,” and now he gifts fans with the official music video. The record was created to highlight the genuine connection between two individuals, inspired by real-life experiences in his former house back home in Cincinnati. The name “Bayonetta” comes from eponymous video game and character in Super Smash Bros. — also a play on the word “bae.”

"This song is basically about wanting a genuine connection with someone," he says. "It’s a vibe that I was feeling when I lived in this house with my homies in Cincinnati. We would have dope house parties and play the videogame Smash Bros all day. Bayonetta is this badass character in Smash Bros that has heels, a cloak, and machine guns. I thought it was dope how her name sounded like 'bae,' and just ran with that vibe and the idea of constantly being around random people in life/the industry."

He raps on the hook, “I need a Bayonetta with some big heels and a cloak / I think shorty ran up on me hit me with the gun smoke / and she keep on playing games but I said this is not a joke.”

The three and half-minute visuals brings audiences into Seth’s mind, with Bonnie and Clyde vibes written all over it. In addition, the gaming theme comes to life as he races around in a pink car, drifting while rapping. Strap in for the ride!

