Track of the Week: QUIÑ & 6lack Unleash “Mushroom Chocolate”

Track of the Week: QUIÑ &amp; 6lack Unleash “Mushroom Chocolate”
James McCloud

Shirley Ju | February 18, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Happy Valentine’s Day from QUIÑ and 6lack. Stemming from an eventful Grammys weekend, which included the extremely lit LVRN party at Roosevelt Hotel one night before awards day, the lovebirds return with their first official single together … ever.

With QUIÑ’s fantasy soul vibes and 6lack’s smooth and sultry vocals, this might just be the most romantic collaboration of the year. “Mushroom Chocolate” is a reminder that love does exist, never mind the race, color, ethnicity, politics or any other distractions in life.

On top of all the romance, the record is produced by hip-hop legend Chuck Inglish, who lays down the smoothed-out production for both artists to croon their verses. Whether you’re craving the movies or fantasizing about picnics on the beach, this record will set the tone for all date nights to come.

“Get you somebody you don't think twice with/Get you somebody that speak your language.”

This is wine & dine music at its finest.

