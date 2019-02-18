Track of the Week: QUIÑ & 6lack Unleash “Mushroom Chocolate”

Happy Valentine’s Day from QUIÑ and 6lack. Stemming from an eventful Grammys weekend, which included the extremely lit LVRN party at Roosevelt Hotel one night before awards day, the lovebirds return with their first official single together … ever.

With QUIÑ’s fantasy soul vibes and 6lack’s smooth and sultry vocals, this might just be the most romantic collaboration of the year. “Mushroom Chocolate” is a reminder that love does exist, never mind the race, color, ethnicity, politics or any other distractions in life.