Track of the Week: Keyon Christ's "Why Me"

At 23 years old, Atlanta native Keyon Christ has already worked with the likes of Vic Mensa, Rihanna and Kanye West. Now he’s ready to unleash his own sound: a magical blend of hip-hop, electronic, pop, R&B and overall vibes.

A creator and innovator, Christ describes “Why Me” as his most heartfelt song yet, immediately demanding attention and serving as the intro track of his most recent EP, They Don’t Want Us.