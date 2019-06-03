 


    Herban Planet
Track of the Week: Kalin White's "Zai Zai"
Courtesy of Kalin White

Track of the Week: Kalin White's "Zai Zai"

Shirley Ju | June 3, 2019 | 1:00pm
Kalin White continues to bless the R&B game with his infectious vocals, smooth soulful vibes and charismatic personality. Following up his 2018 album Would You Still Be There?, the singer-songwriter returns with a brand new single titled “Zai Zai,” and a fire visual to match.

The Bay Area native wrote the record the day after his first headlining show in London back in February of this year. He states, “Fasho was in my feelings.” If you’re a fan of Kalin, you know he’s no stranger to emotions and speaking what’s on his mind.

“I'm gon' show you what you gon' miss / I just wanna taste you upon my lips / I'm on my way.”

“Zai Zai” is actually an ode to an ex-girl of his, who had him trippin’ even while he was overseas. She was the only girl that had him sprung, the only one who was able to calm him down and understand him. But of course, life resumes when he’s back in Los Angeles.

The 2-and-a-half-minute visual sees Kalin travelling and dancing around London, showcasing the beauty in the capital of England. Stay for the [1:46] mark as Kalin does the Shoot dance with a bunch of kids in school uniforms. This one hits home!

