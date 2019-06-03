Track of the Week: Kalin White's "Zai Zai"

Kalin White continues to bless the R&B game with his infectious vocals, smooth soulful vibes and charismatic personality. Following up his 2018 album Would You Still Be There?, the singer-songwriter returns with a brand new single titled “Zai Zai,” and a fire visual to match.

The Bay Area native wrote the record the day after his first headlining show in London back in February of this year. He states, “Fasho was in my feelings.” If you’re a fan of Kalin, you know he’s no stranger to emotions and speaking what’s on his mind.

“I'm gon' show you what you gon' miss / I just wanna taste you upon my lips / I'm on my way.”