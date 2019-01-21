 


Track of the Week: K Camp's "Switch"
Ashton Williams

Track of the Week: K Camp's "Switch"

Shirley Ju | January 21, 2019 | 1:00pm
K Camp is starting the new year with a heartfelt song for his fans. Hailing from Atlanta, the singer, songwriter and rapper exploded onto the scene with singles “Money Baby,” “Comfortable” and “Cut Her Off,” while quietly slaying his pen game working with some of music’s hottest artists.

Produced by his go-to producer, Bobby Kritical, “Switch” sees K Camp slowing things down as he reflects on his music career and journey from the ground up. He raps, “Hit that switch, gotta pour it up for the n*ggas I missed,” before flexing his life as a rapper, girls and all.

The four-minute clip sees real name Kristopher Campbell hopping in and out of his orange Corvette as he flashes his hard-earned ice. The line “Been had hits, better switch up yo pitch” reminds folks of his tenure in the rap game, reminding them he ain’t going nowhere anytime soon.

The visual picks up as he heads to the hotel room, hoisting the gun-shaped lamp and driving his point home in the most assertive way possible. This serves as the first release since his Rare Sound album at the tail end of last year.

