Track of the Week: K Camp's "Switch"

K Camp is starting the new year with a heartfelt song for his fans. Hailing from Atlanta, the singer, songwriter and rapper exploded onto the scene with singles “Money Baby,” “Comfortable” and “Cut Her Off,” while quietly slaying his pen game working with some of music’s hottest artists.

Produced by his go-to producer, Bobby Kritical, “Switch” sees K Camp slowing things down as he reflects on his music career and journey from the ground up. He raps, “Hit that switch, gotta pour it up for the n*ggas I missed,” before flexing his life as a rapper, girls and all.