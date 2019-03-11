 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Track of the Week: Jordan Ward's "Holdin Me Back"
Daniel Grey

Track of the Week: Jordan Ward's "Holdin Me Back"

Shirley Ju | March 11, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

If you’re a fan of discovering artists before they blow up, Jordan Ward is your guy. Hailing from St. Louis but finding his way to the City of Angels to pursue his dreams at the age of 18, the “Candid” singer has traveled the world with Justin Bieber and Janet Jackson, and even danced onstage with Beyoncé at Coachella last year.

Now, the former dancer and actor returns with his strongest performance to date on "Holdin Me Back." The three-minute record provides a smooth, sultry soundscape as Ward flexes his vocals in a startlingly vulnerable state.

He croons, “Stuck on my relationship with you, that I’m not with myself/I’m broken we can do, ashamed to get some help/Been a long time coming, look at all we been through, now it’s done but I don’t feel too sentimental.”

Continue Reading

Related Stories

This is for anybody who’s been in a toxic relationship and needs to GTFO. Ward's ability to vent about the notion of artificial love invites audiences to relate and recharge, proving self-love trumps all. The rawness in his lyrics do not go unnoticed, going beyond love and extending to anything else in life holding you back. This is an anthem to fight and break free.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: