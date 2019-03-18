Track of the Week: Joe Moses and RJ's "Stop It"

This that L.A. shit! Joe Moses and RJ teaming up for a new single is everything the city needed. “Stop It” serves as Joe’s first single of 2019, and of course, the DJ Mustard–produced beat serves as the cherry on top. West Coast is the best coast.

Right off the bat, the intro sees Joe spittin’ “I don't do relationships, all I do is threesomes/Hunned karrot chain got me lookin' like I'm Jesus.” Given both artists’ history, coming from the streets, Joe and RJ keep it real as ever — the only way they know how.

The chorus sees RJ and Joe trading in bars, reminding folks they are not to be messed with — not only in the rap game but in real life. Our favorite verse comes when RJ shouts out some of L.A.’s best: “Hell yeah, YG from Bompton/Roddy Ricch from Compton, can't tell me nothin'/Big gun with a whole hunnid.”