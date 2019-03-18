 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Joe MosesEXPAND
Joe Moses
Atlantic Records

Track of the Week: Joe Moses and RJ's "Stop It"

Shirley Ju | March 18, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

This that L.A. shit! Joe Moses and RJ teaming up for a new single is everything the city needed. “Stop It” serves as Joe’s first single of 2019, and of course, the DJ Mustard–produced beat serves as the cherry on top. West Coast is the best coast.

Right off the bat, the intro sees Joe spittin’ “I don't do relationships, all I do is threesomes/Hunned karrot chain got me lookin' like I'm Jesus.” Given both artists’ history, coming from the streets, Joe and RJ keep it real as ever — the only way they know how.

The chorus sees RJ and Joe trading in bars, reminding folks they are not to be messed with — not only in the rap game but in real life. Our favorite verse comes when RJ shouts out some of L.A.’s best: “Hell yeah, YG from Bompton/Roddy Ricch from Compton, can't tell me nothin'/Big gun with a whole hunnid.”

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The three-minute record is a certified banger, for the club, for the turn-up, for the pregame, for anybody riding around the City of Angels.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: