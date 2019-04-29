 


    Herban Planet
4
Track Of the Week: Emeryld's "Young"
Brooke Barone

Shirley Ju | April 29, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Dallas native Emeryld graduated high school a year early and bought a one-way ticket to Los Angeles. Since then, she’s consistently released music that pushes lyrical and production boundaries.

Now she unleashes the official music video for “Young,” a smooth, sultry ballad reminding listeners to stay true to themselves while chasing their wildest dreams. The three-minute visual is directed by Darren Kho and AJ Lodge and features a Brady Bunch split screen theme, as Emeryld and her close friends sing along to the record.

She sings, “You can’t talk to me, like you know a fucking thing ... They say the good die young, but I’ll take my time with that … I know my time will come, I’ll be forever young.”

When Emeryld first arrived in L.A., she had a rough time (as most independent artists do). “Young” is a promise to herself to never confirm or settle for less. Styling and producing the video herself, the singer-songwriter also makes it a point to highlight “the inner and outer beauty of the women in her life."

