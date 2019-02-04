Track of the Week: EMAN8's "Inspired"

Hailing from Saint Louis but now based in Los Angeles, Brandyn Burnette, aka EMAN8, delivers authentic musical soundscapes. Blending pop, R&B, soul and hip-hop, the singer-songwriter unleashes the much-needed, uplifting “Inspired” to kick off 2019 on a high note.
Just a couple days after the release of his last single, “Amen,” EMAN8 found himself in a session with Lizzy Land, who had just quit her job to pursue music full-time. The rest is history.
The authenticity is both rare and overt, as Burnette applies this to his own life-changing decision to walk away from a full scholarship at NYU and pursue his dreams in Los Angeles. On the heels of an intro layered with piano and horns, he sings, “I don’t have to know the answer every time, I don’t have to feed the bad thoughts in my mind. I just want to feel good.”
In a world full of chaos and injustice, “Inspired” speaks volumes.
