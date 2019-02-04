Track of the Week: EMAN8's "Inspired"

Hailing from Saint Louis but now based in Los Angeles, Brandyn Burnette, aka EMAN8, delivers authentic musical soundscapes. Blending pop, R&B, soul and hip-hop, the singer-songwriter unleashes the much-needed, uplifting “Inspired” to kick off 2019 on a high note.

Just a couple days after the release of his last single, “Amen,” EMAN8 found himself in a session with Lizzy Land, who had just quit her job to pursue music full-time. The rest is history.