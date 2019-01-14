Track of the Week: Dumbfoundead's "Pink Bleu Dawn"

Dumbfoundead is back and this time, he holds nothing back. Fresh off the release of his Cafe Bleu EP, inspired by a bar he frequents in Koreatown, the Asian-American rapper and actor kicks off the new year with the official video for “Pink Bleu Dawn,” the closing tune on the six-track project.

Right off the bat, the mood is dark and eerie, setting the soundscape for the cinematic visual to come. Debuting on the 88Rising YouTube channel, the UNCUT-directed clip is somewhat reminiscent of a music video by Joji, as Dumb brings viewers into his mind in the most abstract way possible.