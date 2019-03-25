Track of the Week: Che Ecru's "Wya"

Hailing from Boston but now finding his footing in sunny Los Angeles, incredibly versatile producer turned artist Che Ecru flexes his ability to create feel-good records that attract a devoted audience. Most recently, he unleashed “Wya,” calling out to all the females in the world.

The three-minute record comes equipped with a dancehall vibe mixed with West Coast swag. A fit for any club, dance studio, function or even in the gym, its energy is both upbeat and sexy.

He croons on the chorus, “I ain't tryna share you/Single but I know that you know that I care too/We out here in the city getting fucked up/We sippin' on this Henny, baby what's up?”