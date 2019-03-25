Track of the Week: Che Ecru's "Wya"

Hailing from Boston but now finding his footing in sunny Los Angeles, incredibly versatile producer turned artist Che Ecru flexes his ability to create feel-good records that attract a devoted audience. Most recently, he unleashed “Wya,” calling out to all the females in the world.
The three-minute record comes equipped with a dancehall vibe mixed with West Coast swag. A fit for any club, dance studio, function or even in the gym, its energy is both upbeat and sexy.
He croons on the chorus, “I ain't tryna share you/Single but I know that you know that I care too/We out here in the city getting fucked up/We sippin' on this Henny, baby what's up?”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Fairly new yet extremely tapped in, Che Ecru has support from some of music’s greatest names, including Bryson Tiller and Boi-1da. In addition, he sings, writes, plays guitar and handles all his own production.
We all have that special someone we have our eyes on. This joint is for them!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!