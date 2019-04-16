Track of the Week: ASHRR's "Made Up Your Mind"

These are busy times for L.A. synth-rock project ASHRR, who have their debut album, Oscillator, coming out on May 10. In the meantime, they've just unleashed this startling new video for current single "Made Up Your Mind." Directed by William Morrison (Skinny Puppy, Fear Factory), the video is an unsettling piece of work about the dark, seedy side of social media.

“We are interested in true emotion and intent, and having something real to communicate,” Ethan Allen said on an accompanying press release. “We are also interested in experimenting and pushing the boundaries to find something new.”

The video is a tough watch, and the song is no less compelling. Singer-songwriter Steven Davis' vocals are reminiscent of '90s-era Bowie (think Outside and Earthling, when he had been working with Trent Reznor). The whole package is deliciously dark, thought-provoking and enticing.