Track Of the Week: Almighty Suspect's “WhereYoSafeAt” Remix ft. Lil Yachty

Nicknamed Tha Grimy Gurber, 21-year-old Almighty Suspect lives, breathes, sleeps hip-hop. Originally coming up alongside the likes of Drakeo The Ruler, FRosTYdaSnowMann, and Ralfy the Plug (all of whom are locked up), Beron Thompkins continuously drops hard, gritty bars over trapped-out beats.

Now, he returns with the official remix to “WhereYoSafeAt,” recruiting none other than Atlanta's own Lil Yachty. The crazy part is Lil Boat reached out to hop on the record himself, via an Instagram DM. AS first caught wind of Yachty driving around the city playing the banger, eventually reposting the clip to his 74.6K followers on Instagram. The rest was history.

Almighty raps, “I’m a goon, I don’t ever need no face tat / I don't aim for the neck, where yo' face at?”