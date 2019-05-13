 


    Herban Planet
4
Track Of the Week: Almighty Suspect's “WhereYoSafeAt” Remix ft. Lil YachtyEXPAND
Sasha Pisterman

Track Of the Week: Almighty Suspect's “WhereYoSafeAt” Remix ft. Lil Yachty

Shirley Ju | May 13, 2019 | 9:00am
Nicknamed Tha Grimy Gurber, 21-year-old Almighty Suspect lives, breathes, sleeps hip-hop. Originally coming up alongside the likes of Drakeo The Ruler, FRosTYdaSnowMann, and Ralfy the Plug (all of whom are locked up), Beron Thompkins continuously drops hard, gritty bars over trapped-out beats.

Now, he returns with the official remix to “WhereYoSafeAt,” recruiting none other than Atlanta's own Lil Yachty. The crazy part is Lil Boat reached out to hop on the record himself, via an Instagram DM. AS first caught wind of Yachty driving around the city playing the banger, eventually reposting the clip to his 74.6K followers on Instagram. The rest was history.

Almighty raps, “I’m a goon, I don’t ever need no face tat / I don't aim for the neck, where yo' face at?”

This is what happens when LA meets Atlanta. This shit slaps!

