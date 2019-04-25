The Verdoros Bring New Blues to Huntington Beach

This Saturday, the New Blues Festival takes place for the first time at Huntington Beach Sports Complex. Performers include guitarist extraordinaire Eric Sardinas, rockabilly troupe the Rhythm Shakers, and many more. Two former members of the Cadillac Tramps have a new band performing called The Verdoros, so we chatted with one of them, Brian Coakley, about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did the band form, and what was the mission?

BRIAN COAKLEY: We formed at the beginning of this year, originally just to play one show. After we did that show we realized we had something really cool. It started out as just friends from different bands wanting to have some fun and that’s what we do, but we didn’t actually realize how many people would get so excited about it.

Describe your sound...

I would call the style greasy rock & roll soul. We play cool covers and cool songs from the early rock & roll days.