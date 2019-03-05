The Vandals Get MusInked Up

All this weekend, the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa will play host to Travis Barker's annual Musink Festival, now in its 12th year, which deftly combines punk and metal music with tattoo culture. Suicidal Tendencies and Limp Bizkit headline on Friday and Saturday, while Huntington Beach vets The Vandals headline Sunday, a day that also includes such genre-definers as Fear, Dead Kennedys and TSOL. We spoke to Joe Escalante from The Vandals about all of that and more...

L.A. WEEKLY: It's been a while since 2004's Hollywood Potato Chip — any sign of new material?

JOE ESCALANTE: We write a few things and we rehearse a lot. We do work on new stuff — whether it’s released as a full album or songs here and there, we’re not sure. We’re working with the new Kung-Fu Records, which is run by Cleopatra Records, on some stuff. It’s not a giant priority, but it’s not out of the question.

For 30 years, it’s been the same four guys. We’ve recorded a lot of music together and haven’t given up on the idea. On the other hand, we’re having a lot of fun just playing all these festivals and staying in touch with the people who really like the body of work that we’ve done. We have a lot of people on the internet insulting us because we haven’t made a new record, but those people wouldn’t buy it. You know who would buy it? Nobody. We’d be doing it if we thought it was fun, so we do it at our own pace. We don’t listen to them, and we work on how to make this version of The Vandals better. Do you want an album of punk songs written by guys in their 50s? Does the world need that? Probably not. Maybe we’ll do it anyway.