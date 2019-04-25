The Used Are Coming Back for the Beach

Emo-tinged rock band The Used play the Back to the Beach Festival this weekend alongside the likes of Story of the Year, Anthony Green and Reel Big Fish. We spoke to bassist Jeph Howard about what we can expect.

L.A. WEEKLY: The band is 18 years old now — how has it grown and evolved, particularly in recent years?

JEPH HOWARD: We’ve evolved as humans as things have happened in life, and I think when we write we jam together as a band. I’m extrapolating a little bit, but somebody will come up with an idea and we’ll jam that together, put everybody’s personal experiences and vibe into the song. I think the way that we’ve changed and evolved as a band is each person in the band has changed and grown, and is into different music and lifestyles. We all live in completely different places. We’re all very different people but we’re all best friends at the same time.

It's been a couple of years since The Canyon. Is there any sign of a new album?

We are currently writing. We’ve written, I would say, 15 decently solid ideas that need some work. We’re getting into it right now, so hopefully we’ll start recording within the next couple of months and then have a record out either at the end of this year or the start of next year.