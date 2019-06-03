The Skints are Learning to Swim, Across the Atlantic

London reggae-punks The Skints have just released their fourth album, Swimming Lessons, and they perform at the Echoplex this week, so we chatted with guitarist and vocalist Josh Waters Rudge...

L.A. WEEKLY: The band is 12 years old — how do you feel the sound has evolved? Particularly between FM and Swimming Lessons?

JOSH WATERS RUDGE: Wow, the band and sound has evolved so much since it’s inception, but between FM and Swimming Lessons we just felt like, we got this far, it’s our fourth album — we can do whatever we want!

What is the London punk scene like today? Does it feel like there's a support system of like-minded local bands?

That’s a good question; I’d say the scene is a little more fragmented than it used to be but there are various scenes and bands all doing really cool stuff and song their thing — nowadays we are definitely a little out the loop of everything that is happening locally due to global touring commitments however.