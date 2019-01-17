The Music Industry Is About More Than Just Talent — Ask Vocal Star

This is sponsored content provided by Red Wolf Entertainment.

Here's a blunt way to start off: Those who are working toward a career in music and performing are up for a sad reality. It's extremely difficult to make it big in the music industry, let alone make a solid living. There aren’t many singers and performers who are capable of creating a financial living and comfortable life from their talent, no matter how good they are.

George Caceres, executive producer at Vocal Star, has worked with and helped many of your favorite celebrities succeed in the industry. He says, “Getting into the music industry is nearly impossible today. Even if you have a great voice, great performing skills and a beautiful face, it doesn’t even give you a slight chance of more luck than the person next to you. It’s more of a relationship-based business, and getting to meet with an award-winning producer face to face is tremendously tough. Producers don’t have the time to sit there and have meetings with talent; they want to be introduced by someone they trust so that they don’t have to vet people out themselves. The introduction is the first thing you’ll need to have a chance.”

For some, these introductions come from big shows like The Voice or American Idol, and for others it comes from an introduction from thousands of fans who are already begging record labels to sign you. This kind of demand is an introduction in itself, but most artists don’t even have the time or talent to run their own brand.

Becoming an artist takes relationships, a voice, talent, a strong presence onstage, a sense of business, vision and much more; it’s a whole package; that’s why Vocal Star is made up of a huge founding dream team that will help you get there. In addition to Caceres, the team includes Damon Sharpe, a Grammy Award–winning producer; Nick Cooper, a vocal coach who has worked with Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry; Adam Hurstfield, a multiplatinum, award-winning music producer, songwriter and record executive; and Paul Becker, a Hollywood choreographer has worked with Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and hundreds of other entertainers.

“Vocal Star is a huge platform for singers of all ages, from kids to adults, to display their voices. We have record producers who are Grammy Award winners, voice trainers, red-carpet training, musical theater training, celebrity choreographers, business professions in the industry, designers, and all that you can think of to create the whole package," Caceres says. "Vocal Star has it all, and it’s a huge seven-day event that invites all singers who have no idea how to get in the industry. The best part is at the end, where the singers are able to perform and apply everything that they’ve learned in front of the labels and managers – it’s like a pitch competition but for the music industry.”

He went on to give us three extremely important tips to succeed in the music industry today. Caceres says you'll need:

A social media presence: “Back in the day, if you were talented, you’d be able to get the attention of a record label," Caceres says. "However, today since there is so much publicity and transparency over the internet, the demand has skyrocketed. For that reason, building a social presence is one of the biggest things that will get you noticed. Not just because it’s easier for them to find you but because they know fans can. If fans can find you and aren’t following you, it’s a huge indication to how the future will play. At Vocal Star, we teach you the skills to build that following and prove to the record labels that if they help you, you will be hot in the market and in high demand.”

Business acumen: “The more you become a businessman or -woman, the more you’ll learn that having a personal brand is what being a singer is all about. To be able to manage your life as a singer, release new hits, look the part and network in the industry is no different than running a multimillion-dollar business. They want to know you have executive skills, and that’s a huge part of them trusting you.”

The “it” factor: “Last, of course, we figure out why people should follow you. A good voice doesn’t always bring a large crowd – sometimes it’s the story, the routine, the hair, the outfit, etc. It’s important to figure out what that 'it' factor is that is going to bring an entire city and crowd together," Caceres says. "The performance is so important, but the performances are not just about the voice. Every detail counts, and I can’t stress how important it is to define what sets you apart. What kind of people do you want following you, and how will you show them that you are that person, too?”

Business is business, and that is why getting professional training in the industry is such a vital part of succeeding in it. The reality is that no matter who you are, with the right guidance you can learn how to become a “Vocal Star!”