The Kottonmouth Kings Won't Put Up With Poopy-Pants

It's been a busy year for the Kottonmouth Kings. The OC rappers put out a new studio album, Kingdom Come, as well as a compilation, The Harvest. They started their own label, Kingmaker Music, and they're worked at rebuilding a career that had faltered earlier in the decade. They play the Whisky in January, so we chatted with Dustin Miller, aka D-Loc, about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: How do you think the Kottonmouth Kings sound has evolved in the 22 years you've been a group?

D-Loc: Shit. The sound definitely changed. It’s not a secret to anybody that Kottonmouth Kings are not the same as they used to be. Members growing older and people living their life, doing what they want to do. It’s going to forever go down in history, the way we we sounded. The past is the past, but the new is the new and it sounds hella dope to us. We’re still expanding our catalog and it’s not a secret. If you supported the past, that’s awesome. But we’re all kings and queens, and we’re stepping onto 2019 right now. That’s gonna be 22 years that me and Johnny Richter have been rocking together. If you support the old and you’re a true king, then you’re gonna support the new music and what the future brings. We have a new label called Kingmaker Music.