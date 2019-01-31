 


4
The Flytraps: Like The Cramps at a BDSM ClubEXPAND
M.Haight

The Flytraps: Like The Cramps at a BDSM Club

Brett Callwood | January 31, 2019 | 9:00am
L.A. rockabilly-tinged punk rock troupe The Flytraps do not take any shit. These kickass musicians have been at this for a few years now, and they only get more wild as time passes. See for yourself — they play the Viper Room on Thursday, so we had a chat.

L.A. WEEKLY: The band has been together for a few years now — how do you think it's evolved?
KRISTIN COOPER (Vocals/bass): I would like say when we started our sound was more like if the Pleasure Seekers and The Mummies threw an orgy. But now, we are more like if The Cramps and KISS were at a BDSM club afterparty.

How was your 2018? Any key moments?
Some of the best moments of the year include touring with The Distillers and also the Burger-a-Go-Go tour. More recently we played a festival in Bangkok where we saw and did some very questionable things.

What do you think of the current L.A. rock & roll scene?
 It’s flaccid.

What can we expect from this Viper Room gig?
 Glitter Wizard from Oakland are amazing — they go the whole nine yards. Gygax also don't disappoint. We will be releasing our newest 7-inch, "Kitten With a Whip," at this show so we’re gonna lay it on pretty thick for this one.

What else do you have planned for 2019?
We are heading to SXSW in March to play Burger Mania. Then releasing our full-length LP later this year and then hitting the road to promote it.

The Flytraps play with Glitter Wizard, Gygax and High Priestess at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the Viper Room.

