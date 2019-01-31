The Flytraps: Like The Cramps at a BDSM Club

L.A. rockabilly-tinged punk rock troupe The Flytraps do not take any shit. These kickass musicians have been at this for a few years now, and they only get more wild as time passes. See for yourself — they play the Viper Room on Thursday, so we had a chat.

L.A. WEEKLY: The band has been together for a few years now — how do you think it's evolved?

KRISTIN COOPER (Vocals/bass): I would like say when we started our sound was more like if the Pleasure Seekers and The Mummies threw an orgy. But now, we are more like if The Cramps and KISS were at a BDSM club afterparty.