The Flesh Eaters Are Feeling Pretty

While punk poet Chris Desjardins, aka Chris D., is the only constant, members of X, The Blasters, The Plugz and Los Lobos, among others, have passed in and out of the ranks of local punks The Flesh Eaters. The band have a new album, I Used to Be Pretty, and they're playing a handful of local gigs. We spoke to Chris D. about it all.

L.A. WEEKLY: Because of the musicians involved, it feels like an event when you guys reconvene — does it feel like that to you?

CHRIS D.: It still does in a way because each time we’ve done it, it’s been something that I work very hard not to take for granted, because all these guys are doing it because they have a lot of fun doing it and they enjoy working not only with each other but with me. We owe Mudhoney a big debt of thanks, because they’re the spur that created the spark back in 2006. They were creating the All Tomorrow’s Parties festival in England. They really wanted The Flesh Eaters to play, and particularly the A Minute to Pray, a Second to Die lineup. John Doe and I started sending the feelers around to the other guys and it all fell into place. So we did three warmup shows in California in April and then the U.K. show in May of that year. We tried to do more after that, and it didn’t work out. But we did some shows in January 2015, and had so much fun that we vowed to not let that much time go by before we did it again. So we did eight shows in January of 2018, from San Diego all the way up through Vancouver.