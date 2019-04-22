 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Yung Baby Tate, center
Yung Baby Tate, center
Christian Cody

The Energetic, Empowering Yung Baby Tate

Brett Callwood | April 22, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

Georgia rapper Yung Baby Tate plays the Roxy this week, opening for LEIKELI47, so we sat down for a quick chat.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start writing and performing, and when did you realize it could be a career?
YUNG BABY TATE: I started writing and performing in third grade. I always knew it could be a career based off of watching my mom. 

Describe your sound/style.
 I am an urban pop bad bitch bop.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Do you enjoy coming to L.A.? Any memories?
This will only be my second time in L.A. I enjoy the weather a lot. I only have show memories, like when I pulled my hamstring doing a split at Rolling Loud L.A. 

What can we expect from your set this time?
Expect the same energetic, empowering performance I always give. 

After this tour, what's next for you this year?
More shows and more music!

Yung Baby Tate plays with LEIKELI47 and JAMESDAVIS at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Roxy.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >