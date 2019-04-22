The Energetic, Empowering Yung Baby Tate

Georgia rapper Yung Baby Tate plays the Roxy this week, opening for LEIKELI47, so we sat down for a quick chat.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start writing and performing, and when did you realize it could be a career?

YUNG BABY TATE: I started writing and performing in third grade. I always knew it could be a career based off of watching my mom.

Describe your sound/style.

I am an urban pop bad bitch bop.