The Electro-Indie Of Negative Gemini

Indie-electronica artist Negative Gemini, real name Lindsey French, performs at the Lodge Room this week so we sat down to discuss her career so far...

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start writing and performing music, and when did you realize it could be a career?

NEGATIVE GEMINI: I started getting guitar lessons when I was around 14 and that's when I started writing my own songs. A bit later I started playing bass in a band with my friends — we didn't play but a few shows, but I had the most fun. We played a lot of originals but we also liked to practice on a lot of Weezer covers. Even though I had a lot of encouragement and guidance from people in and outside of my family, I didn't believe myself that I could make a career out of this until I just started to be harder on myself and take it more seriously, and started making some real sacrifices. I moved to New York, I worked most nights in a restaurant and made just enough money to pay rent and survive, but I put almost all of my spare time into this. At that point I started to receive the recognition that I had hoped for and once I started to have people I didn't even know come to my shows and start buying my music I thought there is something to this.

Describe your sound...

I describe Negative Gemini as electronic indie music. It's like indie music with synthesizers instead of guitars. I've been fortunate to be compared to singers Gwen Stefani and Hope Sandoval. I've been known to jump between lots of different styles.