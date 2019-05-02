The Electro-Indie Of Negative Gemini

Indie-electronica artist Negative Gemini, real name Lindsey French, performs at the Lodge Room this week so we sat down to discuss her career so far...
L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start writing and performing music, and when did you realize it could be a career?
NEGATIVE GEMINI: I started getting guitar lessons when I was around 14 and that's when I started writing my own songs. A bit later I started playing bass in a band with my friends — we didn't play but a few shows, but I had the most fun. We played a lot of originals but we also liked to practice on a lot of Weezer covers. Even though I had a lot of encouragement and guidance from people in and outside of my family, I didn't believe myself that I could make a career out of this until I just started to be harder on myself and take it more seriously, and started making some real sacrifices. I moved to New York, I worked most nights in a restaurant and made just enough money to pay rent and survive, but I put almost all of my spare time into this. At that point I started to receive the recognition that I had hoped for and once I started to have people I didn't even know come to my shows and start buying my music I thought there is something to this.
Describe your sound...
I describe Negative Gemini as electronic indie music. It's like indie music with synthesizers instead of guitars. I've been fortunate to be compared to singers Gwen Stefani and Hope Sandoval. I've been known to jump between lots of different styles.
What do you think about the current L.A. music scene?
I definitely still have no idea what the deal is here. I wouldn't say that L.A. is any one way — it seems pretty accepting. But I really love so many of the venues here — there are some beautiful and one of a kind places to see live shows.
What can we expect from this set?
Hopefully to be awesome! Since Negative Gemini is a solo project I normally play alone, but it's really fun when I get some people to play up there with me, so that's what I'm working on putting together for this show. And I've been fortunate to have Buzzy Lee and Part Time playing on the bill as well, and those are two local acts that I really love so I think it should be a special night.
What else do you have planned for 2019?
This show in L.A. is part of a string of West Coast dates, and then in June I'll be doing a tour in the Midwest with TV Girl. I'm in the middle of writing and recording a new album as well. Who knows what else, hopefully something good. Lot's of different color hair.
Negative Gemini plays with Part Time and Buzzy Lee at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the Lodge Room.
