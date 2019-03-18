The Dils Roar Back With Sold-Out Show in Long Beach

Recent punk shows at Alex’s Bar have genuinely felt like events rather than simple gigs. A great example was the Avengers/Alice Bag/Alley Cats show — history lessons in the live environment, and priceless. On Saturday evening, a similarly excellent bill was put together, four bands that would all be worth seeing by themselves.

That said, for reasons we couldn’t control, we missed opening band The Last. We’ll catch them next time — the L.A. power-pop band formed in the ’70s and have a deep history as well as a killer discography. The L.A. Explosion album, released on Bomp! in ’79, is particularly excellent, and important.

So for us the night began with The Horseheads. Those with a general knowledge of L.A. punk will be familiar with the name Tex & the Horseheads, led by the inimitable Texacala Jones. She loves in Austin now, so it’s left to two other members, Mike Martt and Gregory (Smog) Boaz, to keep the flame burning. Without Jones, yeah, there’s a huge presence missing. But to be fair, these guys had a big hand in writing the Horseheads material, they have every right to play it, and they’re doing a great job. Wild cowpunk anthems are slightly twisted into drunken outlaw tunes, but it works.