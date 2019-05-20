The Damned To Revisit Machine Gun Etiquette in Long Beach

English punk vets The Damned perform at Alex's Bar for two nights this week alongside former Dead Kennedy Jello Biafra and his Incredibly Strange Dance Party, so we sat down with loopy guitarist Captain Sensible. Always a pleasure.

L.A. WEEKLY: It's been a year since Evil Spirits dropped — any sign of a new album?

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: When you make albums so infrequently, starting the ball rolling feels like it’s the very first time all over again. Studios have moved on vastly since we started out .. not all has been for the better either. This immensely powerful software needs to be used sparingly — people go on about the classic sound of the '70s for a reason. There’s a lot to be said for an honest, uncluttered sound, where you can pick out individual instruments, rather than having your ears assaulted by compressed sludge. Yes, we’ve just recorded 3 new songs and the quality is pretty high for a bunch of old farts. We’ve still got it ... whatever IT is.

What are your favorite memories of coming to L.A.?

On our first visit we were penniless. The Weirdos were kind enough to offer us a floor to sleep on (the manager took the sofa of course). In an attempt to scrape enough money together to buy plane tickets home we ripped up the guest list ... what Rod Stewart’s name was doing on there I’ve no idea. I wonder if he showed up, and if so what he thought of the latest thing from London — we were pretty uncompromising back then. Actually... we were pretty HORRIBLE, let’s be honest about it.